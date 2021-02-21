Barcelona's La Liga title hopes faltered after they slipped to a 1-1 draw against Cadiz at Camp Nou on Sunday.

A late Alex Fernandez penalty cancelled out Lionel Messi's first-half opener from the spot.

Ronald Koeman's side now find themselves eight points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid who lost on Saturday.

Messi made his 506th appearance in the league and surpassed club legend Xavi Hernandez's appearance record in the process.

His strike against relegation-threatened Cadiz also extended his La Liga record of scoring against the most different opponents to 38.

The deadlock was broken just after the hour mark when Cadiz's Isaac Carcelen brought down Pedri and Messi converted the spot kick.

The hosts had chances to extend their lead before the break but saw goals from Frenkie de Jong and Pedri ruled out for offside.

Antoine Griezmann almost scored a second but his close-range effort was brilliantly stopped by Jeremias Ledesma.

In the 90th minute, the visitors were awarded a penalty after Clement Lenglet committed a foul on Ruben Sobrino inside the area and Fernandez struck to earn a point for Cadiz.