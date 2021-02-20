        <
          2020-2021 LaLiga
          Real Valladolid Real Valladolid VALL
          0
          FT
          1
          Real Madrid Real Madrid MAD
          • Casemiro (65')

          Real Madrid close gap on La Liga leaders Atletico with Valladolid win

          4:55 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Real Madrid gained ground on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid with a 1-0 victory against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

          Atletico were stunned 2-0 by eighth-placed Levante earlier in the day, and Zinedine Zidane's men took advantage in the late game at the Jose Zorrilla stadium.

          A Casemiro header from a Toni Kroos free kick minutes after the hour mark gave the visitors all they would need to pull within three points of Atleti, though Los Rojiblancos have a game in hand.

          The Bernabeu side, who have now won four straight in La Liga, are next in action in the Champions League when they visit Atalanta on Wednesday, before returning home to host Real Sociedad in the league on March 1.

          Valladolid remain in 19th place with the loss.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Atletico Madrid 23 +29 55
          2 Real Madrid 24 +23 52
          3 Barcelona 22 +28 46
          4 Sevilla FC 22 +16 45
          5 Real Sociedad 23 +17 38
          6 Real Betis 24 -6 36
          7 Villarreal 23 +8 36
          8 Levante 24 +1 31
          9 Granada 23 -11 30
          10 Celta Vigo 24 -7 29
          11 Athletic Bilbao 22 +6 28
          12 Valencia 24 -2 27
          13 Osasuna 23 -9 25
          14 Getafe 24 -13 24
          15 Cádiz 23 -19 24
          16 Alavés 23 -14 22
          17 Eibar 24 -8 21
          18 Elche 22 -11 21
          19 Real Valladolid 24 -13 21
          20 Huesca 23 -15 16