Real Madrid gained ground on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid with a 1-0 victory against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Atletico were stunned 2-0 by eighth-placed Levante earlier in the day, and Zinedine Zidane's men took advantage in the late game at the Jose Zorrilla stadium.

A Casemiro header from a Toni Kroos free kick minutes after the hour mark gave the visitors all they would need to pull within three points of Atleti, though Los Rojiblancos have a game in hand.

The Bernabeu side, who have now won four straight in La Liga, are next in action in the Champions League when they visit Atalanta on Wednesday, before returning home to host Real Sociedad in the league on March 1.

Valladolid remain in 19th place with the loss.