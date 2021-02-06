Real Madrid may have beaten Huesca 2-1, but Janusz Michallik is concerned about the state of the club. (1:44)

Raphael Varane was the surprise match winner for Real Madrid after his double earned his team a 2-1 win at Huesca on Saturday.

The France defender scored the winning goal with six minutes remaining to keep Madrid in the hunt for the title race.

Before the match on Friday, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane blasted reporters and demanded more respect for the reigning champions who earned an important victory.

Huesca took a shock lead just after the break through Javi Galan but Varane's brace helped Madrid comeback and close the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid.

"We were losing early in the second half so we had to show character and we kept believing until the end," Varane said.

"We had to suffer a lot but we got the win."

Real went into the game smarting from last week's shock home defeat by Levante plus a double injury blow as Eden Hazard suffered yet another setback by tearing a thigh muscle and Sergio Ramos had surgery to treat a knee problem.

They were missing seven first team players and had to call upon reserves to fill the bench while throwing on inexperienced 20-year-old midfielder Marvin Park in the second half.

Huesca, who have only won two league games all season, gave Real two early scares as Shinji Okazaki and Mir came close to scoring and they were even more determined in the second half, with Mikel Rico's chip hitting the bar just before Galan struck.

Mir was unlucky not to double their lead when his volley came off the bar and he almost restored Huesca's advantage after Varane's leveller, forcing goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to leap to the top left corner to push his header away.

Benzema then wasted a glorious chance to give Real the lead when the ball fell to him at point-blank range, but the usually clinical forward fired straight at keeper Alvaro Fernandez.

Instead, it was another Frenchman in Varane who got the winner, reacting quickly to turn in Casemiro's header and temporarily ease the pressure on compatriot Zidane.

"Your character really shines through when the going gets tough," Varane added. "We're a strong team and we always fight for each other and we'll keep doing that until the end of the season."

