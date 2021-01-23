4:50 PM ET
- ESPN
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Atletico Madrid
|17
|+26
|44
|2
|Real Madrid
|19
|+18
|40
|3
|Sevilla FC
|19
|+10
|36
|4
|Barcelona
|18
|+20
|34
|5
|Villarreal
|20
|+9
|34
|6
|Real Sociedad
|20
|+13
|31
|7
|Granada
|19
|-8
|28
|8
|Real Betis
|20
|-8
|27
|9
|Cádiz
|20
|-10
|24
|10
|Levante
|19
|-1
|23
|11
|Getafe
|18
|-2
|23
|12
|Celta Vigo
|19
|-7
|23
|13
|Athletic Bilbao
|18
|-1
|21
|14
|Valencia
|19
|-1
|20
|15
|Real Valladolid
|20
|-9
|20
|16
|Eibar
|19
|-4
|19
|17
|Alavés
|20
|-11
|18
|18
|Elche
|17
|-7
|17
|19
|Osasuna
|19
|-12
|16
|20
|Huesca
|20
|-15
|13
Ale Moreno outlines how dependent Real Madrid have been on Karim Benzema's success this season.
Karim Benzema scored twice and Eden Hazard picked up a rare goal as Real Madrid beat Alaves in handy fashion in La Liga on Saturday.
(Updates with Sociedad-Betis)
USMNT international Sergino Dest has said a lack of confidence has affected his performances for Barcelona in recent weeks.
Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard's future is still up in the air, assistant coach David Bettoni said on Friday after the Norway international
Julien Laurens and Rodrigo Faez discuss whether David Alaba would be an upgrade on Sergio Ramos.