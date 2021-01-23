        <
        >
          2020-2021 LaLiga
          Alavés Alavés ALV
          1
          FT
          4
          Real Madrid Real Madrid MAD
          • Joselu (59')
          • Casemiro (15')
          • Karim Benzema (41', 70')
          • Eden Hazard (45'+1')

          Real Madrid ease past Alaves on Karim Benzema brace, Eden Hazard strike

          4:50 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Atletico Madrid 17 +26 44
          2 Real Madrid 19 +18 40
          3 Sevilla FC 19 +10 36
          4 Barcelona 18 +20 34
          5 Villarreal 20 +9 34
          6 Real Sociedad 20 +13 31
          7 Granada 19 -8 28
          8 Real Betis 20 -8 27
          9 Cádiz 20 -10 24
          10 Levante 19 -1 23
          11 Getafe 18 -2 23
          12 Celta Vigo 19 -7 23
          13 Athletic Bilbao 18 -1 21
          14 Valencia 19 -1 20
          15 Real Valladolid 20 -9 20
          16 Eibar 19 -4 19
          17 Alavés 20 -11 18
          18 Elche 17 -7 17
          19 Osasuna 19 -12 16
          20 Huesca 20 -15 13