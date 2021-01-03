        <
          2020-2021 LaLiga
          Huesca Huesca HUE
          Barcelona Barcelona BAR
          • Frenkie de Jong (27')

          Barcelona rise to fifth in La Liga with win at Huesca

          5:15 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Barcelona moved to fifth place in La Liga with a victory at Huesca on Sunday.

          Frenkie de Jong scored in the 27th minute for Ronald Koeman's side, who are now unbeaten over their last six matches.

          Lionel Messi provided the assist on the Dutchman's goal, giving him 200 for his Blaugrana career.

          Barca now have 28 points from 16 matches, one behind fourth-placed Villarreal and 10 behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid who still have a game in hand.

          Huesca sit bottom of the table with 12 points after 17 matches.

          The Catalans next face Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, while Huesca will host Real Betis on Jan. 11.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Atletico Madrid 15 +23 38
          2 Real Madrid 17 +15 36
          3 Real Sociedad 18 +14 30
          4 Villarreal 17 +5 29
          5 Barcelona 16 +15 28
          6 Sevilla FC 15 +7 27
          7 Granada 16 -6 24
          8 Celta Vigo 17 -2 23
          9 Athletic Bilbao 17 0 21
          10 Real Betis 17 -11 20
          11 Eibar 17 -2 19
          12 Cádiz 16 -9 19
          13 Levante 16 -2 18
          14 Alavés 17 -5 18
          15 Real Valladolid 17 -8 18
          16 Getafe 16 -5 17
          17 Elche 15 -5 16
          18 Valencia 16 -2 15
          19 Osasuna 16 -10 14
          20 Huesca 17 -12 12