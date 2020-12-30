        <
        >
          2020-2021 LaLiga
          Elche Elche ELC
          1
          FT
          1
          Real Madrid Real Madrid MAD
          • Fidel (52' PEN)
          • Luka Modric (20')

          Real Madrid drop points in title race with draw against Elche

          5:22 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by a fiery Elche side on Wednesday, as Zinedine Zidane's team failed to keep pace in La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

          Luka Modric opened the scoring for Real shortly before the 20-minute mark, heading home from a rebound after Elche keeper Edgar Badía tipped a Marco Asensio thunderbolt off the crossbar.

          Real Madrid continued to dominate proceedings by and large throughout the half and saw a penalty for handball waved off by VAR before taking a 1-0 lead into the break.

          The hosts drew level from the penalty spot early in the second half when Fidel beat Thibaut Courtois after Dani Carvajal was whistled for a foul in the area.

          Both sides pushed for a go-ahead goal but none came, leaving Real trailing leaders Atleti by two points in the table after Diego Simeone's side beat Getafe earlier in the day.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Atletico Madrid 14 +22 35
          2 Real Madrid 16 +13 33
          3 Real Sociedad 16 +13 26
          4 Sevilla FC 14 +7 26
          5 Villarreal 16 +4 26
          6 Barcelona 15 +14 25
          7 Granada 15 -4 24
          8 Celta Vigo 16 0 23
          9 Cádiz 16 -9 19
          10 Real Betis 16 -11 19
          11 Athletic Bilbao 15 0 18
          12 Levante 15 -1 18
          13 Alavés 15 -4 17
          14 Getafe 15 -4 17
          15 Elche 14 -4 16
          16 Eibar 16 -4 16
          17 Valencia 16 -2 15
          18 Real Valladolid 16 -9 15
          19 Osasuna 14 -10 12
          20 Huesca 16 -11 12