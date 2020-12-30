Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by a fiery Elche side on Wednesday, as Zinedine Zidane's team failed to keep pace in La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

Luka Modric opened the scoring for Real shortly before the 20-minute mark, heading home from a rebound after Elche keeper Edgar Badía tipped a Marco Asensio thunderbolt off the crossbar.

Real Madrid continued to dominate proceedings by and large throughout the half and saw a penalty for handball waved off by VAR before taking a 1-0 lead into the break.

The hosts drew level from the penalty spot early in the second half when Fidel beat Thibaut Courtois after Dani Carvajal was whistled for a foul in the area.

Both sides pushed for a go-ahead goal but none came, leaving Real trailing leaders Atleti by two points in the table after Diego Simeone's side beat Getafe earlier in the day.