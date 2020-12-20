Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 3-1 win over Eibar to keep pace with Atletico Madrid atop the La Liga table on Sunday night in their fifth victory in a row in all competitions.

The visitors wasted no time taking the lead when Rodrygo chipped the ball over the Eibar defence and Karim Benzema settled the pass and shot past Marko Dmitrovic to go up 1-0 in the sixth minute.

Benzema then set up Madrid's second goal minutes later, laying off a perfectly weighted pass for Luka Modric to hit his first-time shot past Dmitrovic to double the advantage for Real.

Eibar pulled one back before the 30-minute mark after a poor Real Madrid giveaway landed at the feet of Kike, who curled a beautiful shot over Thibaut Courtois' head to make it 2-1.

Real Madrid celebrate Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid continued to dominate possession, but Eibar were dangerous as well despite neither team being able to score from decent chances as the second half played out.

Lucas Vazquez added one more right before full-time to reach the final scoreline for Real Madrid.

The result sees Real stay level on points with leaders Atleti, who have a superior goal difference over their city rivals in the table.