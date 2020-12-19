Lionel Messi equalled Pele's all-time record of 643 goals as Barcelona dropped more points with a 2-2 draw against Valencia at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Valencia took the lead through Mouctar Diakhaby's header on 29 minutes, but Messi pulled Barca level deep into first-half stoppage time.

Referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez pointed to the spot and issued Valencia captain Jose Gaya a red card following a push on Antoine Griezmann in the box. However, after consulting with the VAR, he downgraded the card to a yellow.

Messi stepped up but saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Jaume Domenech. Valencia failed to clear and Messi was on hand to head home his historic goal from close range.

Lionel Messi celebrates historic leveller for Barcelona. LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

Barca took the lead on 52 minutes, thanks to Ronald Araujo's acrobatic finish, but the home side were pegged back on 69 minutes as Maxi Gomez levelled for Valencia.

The result leaves Ronald Koeman's side eight points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played a game less.