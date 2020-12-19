        <
        >
          2020-2021 LaLiga
          Barcelona Barcelona BAR
          2
          FT
          2
          Valencia Valencia VAL
          • Lionel Messi (45'+4')
          • Ronald Araújo (52')
          • Mouctar Diakhaby (29')
          • Maxi Gómez (69')

          Barcelona's Messi equals Pele goal tally in home draw vs. Valencia

          12:14 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Lionel Messi equalled Pele's all-time record of 643 goals as Barcelona dropped more points with a 2-2 draw against Valencia at Camp Nou on Saturday.

          Valencia took the lead through Mouctar Diakhaby's header on 29 minutes, but Messi pulled Barca level deep into first-half stoppage time.

          Referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez pointed to the spot and issued Valencia captain Jose Gaya a red card following a push on Antoine Griezmann in the box. However, after consulting with the VAR, he downgraded the card to a yellow.

          Messi stepped up but saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Jaume Domenech. Valencia failed to clear and Messi was on hand to head home his historic goal from close range.

          Barca took the lead on 52 minutes, thanks to Ronald Araujo's acrobatic finish, but the home side were pegged back on 69 minutes as Maxi Gomez levelled for Valencia.

          The result leaves Ronald Koeman's side eight points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played a game less.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Atletico Madrid 12 +19 29
          2 Real Sociedad 14 +16 26
          3 Real Madrid 13 +9 26
          4 Villarreal 13 +4 22
          5 Barcelona 13 +11 21
          6 Sevilla FC 11 +4 19
          7 Granada 12 -5 18
          8 Cádiz 13 -6 18
          9 Athletic Bilbao 14 0 17
          10 Celta Vigo 13 -3 16
          11 Real Betis 13 -9 16
          12 Valencia 14 0 15
          13 Eibar 13 -1 15
          14 Alavés 13 -3 14
          15 Elche 12 -4 14
          16 Getafe 12 -5 13
          17 Real Valladolid 13 -6 13
          18 Levante 12 -3 11
          19 Osasuna 12 -8 11
          20 Huesca 14 -10 11