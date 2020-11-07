Shaka Hislop remains concerned that Barcelona's "soft underside" will continue to hinder their progress. (1:20)

Substitute Lionel Messi made the difference with two goals for Barcelona in the second half as they beat Real Betis 5-2 on Saturday.

Messi was named on the Barcelona bench for the first time since September 2019, having played every minute of Barcelona's last 37 games, and was brought on for the second half with the sides level at 1-1 after goals from Ousmane Dembele and Antonio Sanabria.

The Argentina international quickly set up a goal for Antoine Griezmann and then scored a penalty before Lorenzo Moron pulled one back for Real Betis. However, Messi had more in the tank and scored his first non-penalty goal of the season. Pedri added a fifth to ensure a Barcelona win.

Dembele opened the scoring with a powerful left-footed shot past Claudio Bravo on 22 minutes.