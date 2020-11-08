Valencia handed Real Madrid a decisive 4-1 defeat thanks in large part to a hat trick of penalties from Carlos Soler in La Liga on Sunday.

Karim Benzema put Madrid in front midway through the first half with a fine finish and a deserved lead for a visiting side that dominated possession throughout the minutes leading up to the goal.

Valencia drew level with a Soler penalty on his second try after seeing his initial attempt saved, but converting his second effort after VAR ruled that players had come into the area before Voler's first try.

The hosts then took the lead thanks to a Raphael Varane own goal to go into half-time with a 2-1 edge.

A questionable penalty call against Marcelo handed Valencia another chance from the penalty spot and Soler stepped up to dispatch his second spot kick of the night and double Los Che's lead.

VAR then awarded Valencia a third penalty for handball on Sergio Ramos and once again Soler was up to the taks, netting his third from the spot on the day and staking his side to a 4-1 lead.

The loss sees Zinedine Zidane's side stuck in fourth place in La Liga with 16 points through eight games played.