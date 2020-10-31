        <
        >
          2020-2021 LaLiga
          Alavés Alavés ALV
          1
          FT
          1
          Barcelona Barcelona BAR
          • Luis Rioja (31')
          • Jota (62')
          • Antoine Griezmann (63')

          Griezmann goal helps struggling Barcelona to draw at Alaves

          5:57 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Antoine Griezman's goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Barcelona at 10-man Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

          The France international saved Barca's blushes when he calmly chipped keeper Fernando Pacheco just seconds after Alaves midfielder Jota was sent off for a second yellow card.

          The goal ended a 10-game scoring drought for Griezmann at Barcelona. The former Atletico Madrid man hadn't scored for the club since July 5.

          Luis Rioja had put the hosts ahead near the half-hour mark with the easiest of finishes after pick-pocketing goalkeeper Neto who struggled to control a back pass from Gerard Pique in the box.

          The result keeps Barcelona in 12th place with eight points from six matches -- the club's lowest point total after six matches since the 2002-03 season. Alaves, on eight points from eight matches, are in 13th place.