Barcelona needed and Antoine Griezmann goal to draw with Alaves on Saturday. Getty Images

Antoine Griezman's goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Barcelona at 10-man Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

The France international saved Barca's blushes when he calmly chipped keeper Fernando Pacheco just seconds after Alaves midfielder Jota was sent off for a second yellow card.

The goal ended a 10-game scoring drought for Griezmann at Barcelona. The former Atletico Madrid man hadn't scored for the club since July 5.

Luis Rioja had put the hosts ahead near the half-hour mark with the easiest of finishes after pick-pocketing goalkeeper Neto who struggled to control a back pass from Gerard Pique in the box.

The result keeps Barcelona in 12th place with eight points from six matches -- the club's lowest point total after six matches since the 2002-03 season. Alaves, on eight points from eight matches, are in 13th place.