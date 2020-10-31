Eden Hazard finally opened his Real Madrid account this season with a stunning finish as Los Blancos beat Huesca 4-1 in La Liga on Saturday.

Last weekend's 3-1 victory over Barcelona was Madrid's only win in four and came on the back of consecutive defeats meaning there was still a lot of pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane.

And Madrid were unconvincing for the majority of the first half until Hazard opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort on 40 minutes to score his first goal for the club in 392 days ago -- since Oct. 5, 2019.