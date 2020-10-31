Eden Hazard finally opened his Real Madrid account this season with a stunning finish as Los Blancos beat Huesca 4-1 in La Liga on Saturday.
Last weekend's 3-1 victory over Barcelona was Madrid's only win in four and came on the back of consecutive defeats meaning there was still a lot of pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane.
And Madrid were unconvincing for the majority of the first half until Hazard opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort on 40 minutes to score his first goal for the club in 392 days ago -- since Oct. 5, 2019.
Zidane was full of praise for Hazard's performance as he told reporters after the match: "I'm happy with his game. The other day he played 20 minutes, today he started. Little by little, we know the quality Eden has. He scored a good goal. We needed it in the first half because the game was different after the goal."
Asked about his fitness levels, the Madrid boss added: "He's fine. No discomfort. He's happy with his goal and his teammates are happy for him too."
Madrid 2-0 on the stroke of half-time as Karim Benzema chested down Lucas Vazquez's cross before firing into the net from close range.
The pressure appeared to be off the hosts and they added a third through Federico Valverde's rifled shot into the bottom the corner.
At half-time of Madrid's 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, Benzema was caught on camera telling teammate Ferland Mendy not to pass to Vinicius Junior.
Zidane claimed in the build to this match that the pair had resolved their issues and Vinicus played in Benzema for a chance to add a fourth, but the Frenchman fluffed his effort over the bar.
Huesca pulled a goal back on 74 minutes through David Ferreiro, but Madrid added a fourth as Benzema finished off after being set up by Rodrygo.