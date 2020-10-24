Lionel Messi and the Barcelona squad train ahead of facing Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season. (1:04)

Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid cancel out an early Ansu Fati goal to beat Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining and end-to-end El Clasico.

The victory is a big one for Zinedine Zidane who was under pressure after two shock defeats to newly promoted Cadiz in La Lifa and an under strength Shakhtar Donestsk in the Champions League in midweek.

- Insider Notebook: No Sanchez-style pay bump for Pogba

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

It was a frantic opening 10 minutes with Valverde scoring after just five minutes and Fati equalising for Barcelona four minutes later.

Karim Benzema played Valverde in behind the Barcelona defence and there was little Neto could do to stop him.

The goal kicked some life into Barcelona and Jordi Alba picked out 17-year-old Fati on nine minutes with a perfect pass that allowed the teenager to make a clever run before putting the ball in the right-hand corner.

The intensity of the opening minutes continued throughout the half with both goalkeepers kept busy but neither side able to find a lead.

There were calls from Barcelona for a penalty on 28 minutes when Lionel Messi went down under a challenge from Casemiro. However, a VAR check confirmed that the Real Madrid midfielder had secured the ball before catching Messi and no penalty was awarded.

There was nearly a second for Fati on 52 minutes, who nutmegged Ramos before getting off a shot that flashed past the far post and out for a goal kick.