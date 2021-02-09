Real Madrid scored twice in the second half through Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy to beat Getafe 2-0 on Tuesday night and pick up an important three points as they try to keep their La Liga title hopes alive.

Benzema headed the champions in front on the hour mark while French left-back Mendy doubled their lead six minutes later, starting the move with a bursting run through midfield before sliding in to knock home a cross from Marcelo.

The victory took Zinedine Zidane's side into second in the standings and left them five points below Atletico, who drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Monday to end an eight-game winning streak. Diego Simeone's league leaders have two games in hand over their chasing rivals.

Real were missing nine first-team players through injury or suspension, which led Zidane to field an unorthodox 3-4-3 formation, while handing 20-year-old midfielder Marvin Park his first start for the club and giving defender Victor Chust his league debut from the bench.