          2020-2021 LaLiga
          Real Madrid Real Madrid MAD
          2
          FT
          0
          Getafe Getafe GET
          • Karim Benzema (60')
          • Ferland Mendy (66')

          Real Madrid score twice in second half for important win over Getafe

          4:51 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Real Madrid scored twice in the second half through Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy to beat Getafe 2-0 on Tuesday night and pick up an important three points as they try to keep their La Liga title hopes alive.

          Benzema headed the champions in front on the hour mark while French left-back Mendy doubled their lead six minutes later, starting the move with a bursting run through midfield before sliding in to knock home a cross from Marcelo.

          

          The victory took Zinedine Zidane's side into second in the standings and left them five points below Atletico, who drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Monday to end an eight-game winning streak. Diego Simeone's league leaders have two games in hand over their chasing rivals.

          Real were missing nine first-team players through injury or suspension, which led Zidane to field an unorthodox 3-4-3 formation, while handing 20-year-old midfielder Marvin Park his first start for the club and giving defender Victor Chust his league debut from the bench.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Atletico Madrid 20 +30 51
          2 Real Madrid 22 +20 46
          3 Barcelona 21 +24 43
          4 Sevilla FC 21 +15 42
          5 Villarreal 22 +9 36
          6 Real Sociedad 22 +16 35
          7 Real Betis 22 -8 30
          8 Granada 22 -10 30
          9 Levante 21 0 27
          10 Celta Vigo 22 -7 26
          11 Athletic Bilbao 21 +2 25
          12 Valencia 22 -2 24
          13 Getafe 22 -11 24
          14 Cádiz 22 -15 24
          15 Osasuna 22 -10 22
          16 Alavés 22 -10 22
          17 Eibar 22 -7 20
          18 Real Valladolid 22 -12 20
          19 Elche 20 -10 18
          20 Huesca 22 -14 16