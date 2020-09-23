Arsenal advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after securing a 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night.

An action-packed first half returned no goals, as both Arsenal's Bernd Leno and Leicester's Danny Ward stood tall in their respective nets to send the teams into the dressing room at 0-0 after 45 minutes.

- Replay: Watch Arsenal's win over Leicester in U.S.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Carabao Cup on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Arsenal took the lead shortly before the hour mark when Nicolas Pepe's run into the area caused confusion in the Leicester defence, causing Christian Fuchs to turn the ball into his own goal.

Leicester pushed for the equaliser and should have been back on level terms just past 80 minutes, only for Ayoze Perez to spurn a golden opportunity when it would have been easier to score.

Eddie Nketiah then bundled the ball home from close range shortly before full-time to secure the win for Arsenal.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers revealed after the game that Wilfred Ndidi picked up a groin injury in his team's 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday and could be out for up to 12 weeks.

Arsenal will now wait to see the result of Liverpool's match against Lincoln City on Thursday (stream live at 2:45 ET on ESPN+ in the U.S.) to determine who they'll face in the fourth round.