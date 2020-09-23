A Kai Havertz hat trick helped Chelsea cruise into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 6-0 victory over Barnsley on Wednesday.

Havertz, who signed with Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £62 million this summer, scored goals in the 28th, 55th and 65th minute to complete the milestone, while Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud rounded out the Blues rout.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The lopsided result sets up a clash in the next round with either Tottenham or Leyton Orient, who had their third-round match postponed on Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Abraham struck first for the hosts in the 19th minute, intercepting a careless back pass to a defender before slotting home from inside the box.

Havertz got his first for his new club nine minutes later with a deft finish from close range after a wonderful Abraham dummy played him in with only the keeper to beat.

Barkley made his presence felt in the 49th minute after more slack Barnsley ball-handling at the back, pouncing and firing past keeper Bradley Collins after a Havertz tackle outside the box played the ball into his path.

Havertz then completed his hat trick in a 10-minute flurry, the first coming from a lovely Abraham layoff and the second from a pass behind the defense that he played between Collins' legs before rolling into an empty net.

Giroud converted a diving header to put the finishing touch on a comprehensive victory at Stamford Bridge.