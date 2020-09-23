        <
        >
          2020-21 English Carabao Cup, Third Round
          Chelsea Chelsea CHE
          6
          FT
          0
          Barnsley Barnsley BAR
          • Tammy Abraham (19')
          • Kai Havertz (28', 55', 65')
          • Ross Barkley (49')
          • Olivier Giroud (83')

          Kai Havertz hat trick as Chelsea batter Barnsley, reach fourth round

          Havertz completes hat trick for Chelsea (0:38)

          Carabao Cup: Kai Havertz (65') Chelsea 5-0 Barnsley. Watch Carabao Cup on ESPN+. (0:38)

          4:38 PM ET
          • ESPN

          A Kai Havertz hat trick helped Chelsea cruise into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 6-0 victory over Barnsley on Wednesday.

          Havertz, who signed with Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £62 million this summer, scored goals in the 28th, 55th and 65th minute to complete the milestone, while Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud rounded out the Blues rout.

          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

          The lopsided result sets up a clash in the next round with either Tottenham or Leyton Orient, who had their third-round match postponed on Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 tests.

          Abraham struck first for the hosts in the 19th minute, intercepting a careless back pass to a defender before slotting home from inside the box.

          Havertz got his first for his new club nine minutes later with a deft finish from close range after a wonderful Abraham dummy played him in with only the keeper to beat.

          Barkley made his presence felt in the 49th minute after more slack Barnsley ball-handling at the back, pouncing and firing past keeper Bradley Collins after a Havertz tackle outside the box played the ball into his path.

          Havertz then completed his hat trick in a 10-minute flurry, the first coming from a lovely Abraham layoff and the second from a pass behind the defense that he played between Collins' legs before rolling into an empty net.

          Giroud converted a diving header to put the finishing touch on a comprehensive victory at Stamford Bridge.