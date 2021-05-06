Villarreal held out for a 0-0 draw on a nerve-jangling night away to Arsenal to reach the Europa League final on Thursday with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

It was a momentous night for Villarreal manager Unai Emery who was sacked by Arsenal in 2019. He now has the chance to win the Europa League for a fourth time when Villarreal take on Manchester United in the final in Gdansk later this month.

The Spanish side protected their first-leg advantage with a disciplined display, riding their luck at times with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang twice hitting the post for the hosts.

Villarreal survived five minutes of stoppage time as Arsenal tried in vain to keep their season alive, celebrating wildly at the end as the club reached their first European final.

The Spanish visitors were calm and composed in possession and might have put the tie to bed had Gerard Moreno made more of a glorious chance early in the second half instead of shooting straight at Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

"I think that the problem was that we didn't take our chances. Overall we were the better side. In the first half in Villarreal we were not on our level and that is what beat us," Leno said.

"In the first half of the first leg we were not at our best but in that second half and today we put everything in. But it was not enough, not good enough."

For Arsenal, the failure to overturn the deficit means the team is facing the possibility of being shut out of continental competition for the first time in 25 years.

"We are devastated. Really disappointed. We have to congratulate Villarreal. We tried everything until the last minute. I think we deseved to win the game but the details define these ties," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

"We had three big chances, they didn't have anything but they are through. So many things happened to us, and so many players were just trying to compete not at their best.

"The way we started in Villarreal wasn't good enough. We didn't arrive here in the best moment with everyone in their best condition. For 90% of them it was their first semifinal and we have to learn.

"The only way [to qualify for Europe] is through the Premier League so we know what we have ahead of us. Today is a big disappointment because we tried everything," Arteta added.

A few dozen Arsenal fans gathered outside before the match, some of them protesting against Stan Kroenke's ownership and the club's doomed bid to join the Super League a few weeks ago. It was a much smaller group compared to the hundreds who held a noisy demonstration before the Premier League match against Everton on April 23.

On Thursday, Arsenal fans greeted the team bus to encourage the players, lighting red flares and waving them in the air as it passed. Other stood on the concourse, where a few banners were hung urging Kroenke to sell the club.