Team Great Britain battled back from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Canada in their final Tokyo Olympics group game on Tuesday.

An unmarked Adriana Leon put Canada ahead early in the scond half before Caroline Weir scored five minutes from the end of the match.

Leon's goal is the only one Team GB have conceded in the tournament so far, with Ellen White scoring all their goals prior to this game.

Hege Riise's side go through to the quarterfinals as Group E winners where they will face Australia. Canada will paly Brazil.

The first half was a relatively even contest with both sides searching for an opening.

However, Canada came out the stronger in the second half and Team GB went through some shaky moments.

Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck lost concentration on 52 minutes and passed the ball straight to Leon who got a shot off that was blocked by Millie Bright.

She wasn't kept out for long, though, and two minutes later Ashley Lawrence sent a low cross towards Leon who struck it into the roof of the net.

Weir came close on 68 minutes to levelling the sides with a powerful shot which rattled the crossbar.

It was a sign of things to come and she nabbed an equaliser for Team GB on 85 minutes, hitting a deflected shot into the top right corner of the Canadian net.