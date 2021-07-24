Vivianne Miedema celebrates with her teammates after opening the scoring for Netherlands. Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

Dominique Janssen's 79th-minute goal pulled Netherlands into a 3-3 draw with Brazil on Saturday in women's football at the Tokyo Olympics.

Vivianne Miedema gave the Dutch the early lead in the third minute but Debinha countered with an equaliser in the 16th. The teams were tied until the 59th, when Miedema scored another.

- Women's Olympics soccer bracket and fixtures

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Marta converted a penalty kick to tie the score 2-2 in the 64th minute, before Ludmila's goal about four minutes later gave Brazil the temporary lead.

Netherlands, ranked No. 4 in the world, routed Zambia 10-3 in their Olympic opener with Miedema scoring four goals.

Netherlands advanced to the World Cup final two years ago in France but lost to the United States. The Tokyo Games are Netherlands' first Olympics.

Brazil beat China 5-0 in its opener. Marta had a pair of goals, becoming the first player to score in five straight Olympics.

Marta's goal brought her to 13 at Olympics, which is one behind the all-time record held by Brazil teammate Christiane, who is not in the 2020 squad, but the Orlando Pride forward said she is only focused on team success.

"Our objective is to think of the collective," Marta told Brazil's Globo TV after the match. "Scoring goals is part of our job, but always while thinking about the collective [goal].

"Records always happen naturally in my life, it's never been forced. If I have to score one, two goals to help my team, then it's normal."

Brazil are coached by former U.S. and Sweden coach Pia Sundhage, who won gold with the Americans at the 2012 London Games.

Earlier, Zambia and China had drawn 4-4 in another epic match in Group F.