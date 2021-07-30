USWNT players celebrate their memorable victory. Francois Nel/Getty Images

The United States women's national team are through to the Tokyo Olympic soccer semifinals after a 4-2 penalty shootout win against Netherlands following a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

Megan Rapinoe scored the winning penalty in the shootout as Alyssa Naeher saved two to set up a semifinal showdown against Canada.

Vivianne Miedema, who was making her 100th appearance for Netherlands, saw her penalty saved by Naeher to hand the advantage to the USWNT before Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Rapinoe stepped up to seal victory.

Miedema, who has been the player of the tournament, scoring 10 goals in total, had scored in each half for Netherlands. Her tally is the highest ever achieved by a women's player in the Olympics.

The first came after 18 minutes with her second touch of the match. The USWNT were on top, and despite a crowded box she managed to get her shot off and on target.

The USWNT weren't down for long though, and 10 minutes later, Sam Mewis equalized with a header from a Lynn Williams cross.

Williams got on the scoresheet herself two minutes later with a right-footed shot past Sari van Veenendaal.

Vivianne Miedema scored two goals before missing in the penalty shootout. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The USWNT's lead didn't last long into the second half with Miedema scoring her second on 54 minutes. Naeher nearly saved it, but there was too much power on the shot.

Netherlands had the perfect opportunity to put the game to bed on 81 minutes when Kelley O'Hara gave away a penalty, but Lieke Martens' shot was saved by Naeher.

Lineth Beerensteyn had the ball in the net four minutes into extra time for Netherlands, but it was ruled offside and chalked off by VAR.

The USWNT had a goal of their own ruled out by VAR in the second half of extra time when Rapinoe played Morgan through. However, she was found to be offside in the buildup and another goal was cleared from the scoreline and the game went to penalties.