Australia have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic semifinals in dramatic fashion after coming from 2-1 down to beat Team Great Britain 4-3 in extra-time.

Australia took the lead in the first half through Alanna Kennedy but a second half double from Ellen White put Team GB ahead. A late equaliser from Sam Kerr sent the match to extra-time.

The theatrics continued with Caroline Weir missing a penalty to put Team GB ahead before Mary Fowler scored for the Matildas minutes later through a heavily deflected shot.

Kerr added her second at the start of the second half of extra-time before White secure a hat trick.

Kennedy's goal, which was created by Sam Kerr, came against the run of play. In the opening 30 minutes Team GB had six shots on goal while Australia had zero.

However, Kerr saw a gap on 35 minutes and ran at the usually steady Team GB defence. She hung a cross into the box which Kennedy got her head to and steered past Ellie Roebuck and into the net.

Hege Riise's side came out a different figure in the second half though and the chances started to come more frequently.

Young stars Lauren Hemp and Ellie Carpenter played out a fascinating battle but it was the Team GB forward who came out on top to set White up on 57 minutes.

White was left completely unmarked and headed Hemp's cross into the net.

It took the Manchester City forward less than 10 minutes to find the net for a second time when an Australia throw-in found her instead of one of the Matildas.

Teagan Micah did manage to get a hand to the ball but there was too much power in the shot for her to keep it out.

Australia kept pushing and an equaliser came on 88 minutes through Kerr. It was a moment of individual brilliance as she took a long ball and then dinked and jived around the Team GB defence before placing a shot past Roebuck.

Nikita Parris was brought down in the box by former teammate Ellie Carpenter on 101 minutes and Weir stepped up to take the penalty. However, her shot was poor and easily read by Micah who saved it.

Three minutes later, 18-year-old Fowler swung a shot at the Team GB net which took a heavy deflection off Lucy Bronze and went past Roebuck.

Kerr added Australia's fourth after a high ball was dropped into the box which she headed off the underside of the post and into the goal.

Team GB kept fighting until the end, however, and White got her hat trick after winning a corner on 115 minutes which she headed into the goal.

It wasn't enough though and Australia progessed to the semifinal.