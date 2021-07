Facundo Medina celebrates his goal with his Argentina teammates. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Facundo Medina scored to give Argentina a 1-0 victory over Egypt in men's Olympic football tournament.

The defender netted from a low shot seven minutes into the second half as Argentina recovered from their opening loss to Australia in Group C.

Argentina will face Spain on Wednesday while Egypt, which has one point, play Australia.