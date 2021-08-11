Substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga made two saves in a penalty shootout as Chelsea beat Villarreal to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night at Windsor Park after the game finished 1-1 after regular and extra time.

The annual match between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League was played in Belfast, Ireland, as the resumption of club play across Europe's top leagues looms this weekend.

Hakim Ziyech scored the opener for Chelsea in the 26th minute, redirecting a Kai Havertz cross past Villarreal's Sergio Asenjo to stake Thomas Tuchel's side to a 1-0 lead.

Christian Pulisic came on for Ziyech, who appeared to pick up an injury, shortly before half-time, while both Tuchel and Antonio Rudiger were shown yellow cards following the Germany international's seemingly innocent tackle on Yeremi Pino.

Villarreal forced the issue in the second half and netted a deserved equaliser in the 75th minute when Gerard Moreno blasted past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy after a clever back-heel assist from Boulaye Dia.

Both teams pushed for a winner, but none came and the Super Cup went to extra time for the fourth consecutive year.

Asenjo turned away a Mason Mount effort in extra time, the best chance of the added period, and Tuchel brought on Kepa for Mendy with the game headed to spot kicks to determine the winner.

Kepa saved once from Aïssa Mandi and then kept out Raúl Albiol's spot kick after Rudiger had converted just before to hand Chelsea the win in a dramatic 6-5 shootout win.

Chelsea begin their 2021-22 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Villarreal are away to Granada on Monday for the opening weekend of LaLiga.