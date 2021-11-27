        <
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          4
          FT
          0
          Southampton Southampton SOU
          • Diogo Jota (2', 32')
          • Thiago Alcántara (37')
          • Virgil van Dijk (52')

          Liverpool ship four past Southampton as Diogo Jota stars

          11:51 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Diogo Jota scored the fastest goal of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday at Anfield as Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0.

          It took the Portugal international just 97 seconds to score and he added a second to his tally later in the first half. Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk also found the back of the net in the win.

          The win means Liverpool continue to keep pressure on Chelsea -- who play Manchester United on Sunday -- at the top of the table.

          Jota opened the scoring early after Andy Robertson set him up at the edge of the six-yard box.

          Alisson was called into action moments later when James Ward-Prowse was nearly in after a poor backpass.

          Mohamed Salah set Jota up for his second goal on 32 minutes when he sidefooted the Egypt international's cross into the net.

          Salah's assist means he has been directly involved in 25 goals this season across all competitions which is more than double that of any other Premier League player.

          Thiago added Liverpool's third five minutes later. It looked like Southampton had headed the ball away from danger but Thiago hit it first time into the goal.

          Van Dijk scored his first goal in 14 months on 52 minutes from near the penalty spot.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Chelsea 12 +26 29
          2 Liverpool 13 +28 28
          3 Manchester City 12 +19 26
          4 West Ham United 12 +9 23
          5 Arsenal 13 -2 23
          6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 0 20
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 12 -6 19
          8 Manchester United 12 -1 17
          9 Brighton & Hove Albion 12 -2 17
          10 Crystal Palace 13 0 16
          11 Aston Villa 13 -3 16
          12 Everton 12 -3 15
          13 Leicester City 12 -5 15
          14 Southampton 13 -7 14
          15 Brentford 12 -1 13
          16 Watford 12 -4 13
          17 Leeds United 12 -8 11
          18 Burnley 12 -6 9
          19 Norwich City 13 -20 9
          20 Newcastle United 13 -14 6