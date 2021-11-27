Diogo Jota scored the fastest goal of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday at Anfield as Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0.

It took the Portugal international just 97 seconds to score and he added a second to his tally later in the first half. Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk also found the back of the net in the win.

The win means Liverpool continue to keep pressure on Chelsea -- who play Manchester United on Sunday -- at the top of the table.

Jota opened the scoring early after Andy Robertson set him up at the edge of the six-yard box.

Alisson was called into action moments later when James Ward-Prowse was nearly in after a poor backpass.

Diogo Jota scored twice in Liverpool's win. EPA/PETER POWELL

Mohamed Salah set Jota up for his second goal on 32 minutes when he sidefooted the Egypt international's cross into the net.

Salah's assist means he has been directly involved in 25 goals this season across all competitions which is more than double that of any other Premier League player.

Thiago added Liverpool's third five minutes later. It looked like Southampton had headed the ball away from danger but Thiago hit it first time into the goal.

Van Dijk scored his first goal in 14 months on 52 minutes from near the penalty spot.