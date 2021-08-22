Manchester United matched a Premier League record of 27 matches unbeaten away from home with a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday.

Mason Greenwood rescued a point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side with a second-half strike to cancel out Fred's own goal.

United have equaled Arsenal's away streak during their unbeaten campaign during the 2003-04 season.

Paul Pogba provided another assist to rack up his fifth of the campaign already but United were unable to grab all three points.

Southampton had the first chance within two minutes when David de Gea saved from James Ward-Prowse's free kick but United dominated from then on.

United went close moments later when Bruno Fernandes' free kick was flicked onto the bar by Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial's rebound was cleared off the line by Mohammed Salisu.

Salisu was on hand to block Pogba's close range shot minutes later while the United midfielder also headed a good chance over the bar.

The hosts hung on and took the lead against the run of play after 30 minutes when Adams' strike from outside the box was deflected off found and found the bottom corner.

Southampton held on to the lead until the 55th minute when Pogba drove into the box to set up Greenwood to score the equaliser.

Pogba also came close to putting United in front moments later with a fine solo run but he flashed his shot just past the post.

Just after the hour mark, the visitors produced a swift counterattack which Greenwood unable to head home from Fred's cross.

Southampton almost capitalised on a Maguire error after 75 minutes when Adam Armstrong was put through but De Gea made a good save to deny him.

United battled to find a winner but Southampton defended well to record their first point of the league season.