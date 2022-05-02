        <
          2021-22 English League Championship, Regular Season
          Fulham Fulham FUL
          7
          FT
          0
          Luton Town Luton Town LUT
          • Tom Cairney (29')
          • Kenny Tete (39')
          • Fabio Carvalho (54')
          • Aleksandar Mitrovic (62', 90'+2')
          • Bobby De Cordova-Reid (65')
          • Jean Michaël Seri (79')

          UPDATE 1-Soccer-Fulham smash seven past Luton to win Championship title in style

          play
          Fulham thrash Luton Town to secure Championship title (1:07)

          Fulham run wild in a 7-0 win over Luton Town to win the 2021-22 Championship title at Craven Cottage. (1:07)

          3:01 PM ET
          • Reuters

          LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Fulham were in seventh heaven as they sealed the second-tier Championship title with a 7-0 win over Luton Town on Monday, giving them an unassailable lead at the top of the standings with a game to spare.

          Fulham had already sealed promotion to the top flight Premier League last month after they were guaranteed a top-two finish.

          The full-time whistle was followed by a pitch invasion at Craven Cottage as selfie-hunting fans mobbed the players before they were ushered off for the trophy presentation.

          The London club also became the first team in two decades to score more than a 100 goals (106) in a single season in the second tier as six different players found the back of the net against Luton.

          Fulham were led by a brace from Serbian striker and top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has now scored 43 goals in 43 games this season -- a record for the division since the Premier League was founded in 1992.

          "To do it at home in front of your fans, to be champions of the league -- no matter whatever league, whatever standard -- that lives forever," said Tom Cairney, who scored the opener which was also Fulham's 100th goal of the season.

          "We create a hell of a lot of chances... It also tells you about a person (Mitrovic) who is a special talent -- 43 Championship goals is astounding. He deserves all the plaudits, he's a top, top striker."

          Fulham will finish their season with a trip to fifth-placed Sheffield United on Saturday. The result leaves Luton in sixth and final playoff spot, level with United on 72 points and two points above Middlesbrough.

          Second-placed Bournemouth (82 points from 44 games), third-placed Nottingham Forest (79 points from 44 games) and fourth-placed Huddersfield Town (79 points from 45 games) are vying for the second automatic promotion spot.

          Promotion is worth up to $240 million, according to last year's Deloitte Annual Review of Football Finance. Teams that finish third to sixth go into the playoffs to fight for the final promotion spot. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

          English League Championship Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Fulham 45 +67 90
          2 AFC Bournemouth 44 +33 82
          3 Nottingham Forest 44 +34 79
          4 Huddersfield Town 45 +15 79
          5 Sheffield United 45 +14 72
          6 Luton Town 45 +7 72
          7 Middlesbrough 45 +12 70
          8 Millwall 45 +9 69
          9 Blackburn Rovers 45 +8 66
          10 West Bromwich Albion 45 +3 64
          11 Coventry City 45 +1 63
          12 Queens Park Rangers 45 0 63
          13 Stoke City 45 +5 61
          14 Preston North End 45 -7 61
          15 Swansea City 45 -9 61
          16 Blackpool 45 +1 60
          17 Bristol City 45 -13 55
          18 Hull City 45 -13 50
          19 Cardiff City 45 -19 50
          20 Birmingham City 45 -24 47
          21 Reading 45 -32 41
          22 Derby County 45 -7 34
          23 Peterborough United 45 -49 34
          24 Barnsley 45 -36 30