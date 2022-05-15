Barcelona and Getafe play out a 0-0 draw as neither side is able to find a way through in LaLiga. (1:51)

Barcelona and Getafe played out a goalless draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday, ensuring the hosts cannot be relegated from LaLiga this season after a rocky start to their 2021-22 campaign.

The point also secures a second-place finish in Spain's top flight for Xavi Hernandez's side, who had already secured Champions League football for next season.

"We always want to win, but the draw served us," Xavi said after the match. "The minimum demand at Barcelona is to be in the Supercopa. Now we can reflect on how things have gone since we took over the team. We have turned things around. I wanted to win a trophy, which we haven't managed. But we stopped the rot.

"We have played some great games. Now it's about working on next season, but we also want to show that we can beat Villarreal in the final game."

Barcelona finished the season well adrift of runaway leaders and 2021-22 champions Real Madrid, with Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who settled for a 1-1 draw on Sunday, battling for third and fourth in LaLiga.

Getafe are in 14th place on 39 points from 37 games played.