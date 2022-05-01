        <
          2021-22 LaLiga
          Barcelona Barcelona BAR
          2
          FT
          1
          Mallorca Mallorca MAL
          • Memphis Depay (25')
          • Sergio Busquets (54')
          • Antonio Raillo (79')

          Barcelona get back on track with win over Mallorca

          Memphis Depay opens the scoring for Barcelona in the 25th minute (1:00)

          4:49 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Barcelona returned to winning ways at Camp Nou with a much-needed 2-1 victory over Mallorca on Sunday.

          Memphis Depay scored a team-leading 11th LaLiga goal of the season to give Barca the lead on 25 minutes before Sergio Busquets struck a rare goal nine minutes into the second half to seemingly make the victory safe. But a Mallorca team fighting to avoid relegation ensured a nervy finish when Antonio Raillo found the net following a free-kick with just over 10 minutes remaining.

          Barcelona came into the game on the back of losing three consecutive home games in a single season for the first time in their history. The slump in form had allowed Real Madrid to clinch the league title on Saturday and kept in jeopardy Barca's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

          Sunday's result takes Xavi Hernandez's side back up to second place in LaLiga, a point above Sevilla and four clear of Atletico Madrid. More importantly, Barcelona now have a nine-point cushion to fifth-placed Real Betis, who have a game in hand, as they seek to secure a top-four berth.

          While perhaps not as convincing a victory as Xavi would have hoped, the game did see the return from injury for the first time since January of young starlet Ansu Fati. The 19-year-old made his reintroduction as a substitute for the final 15 minutes, earning what may well have been the loudest cheer of the day from the Camp Nou crowd.

          The one major negative for Barcelona, who also had two goals ruled out for offside, was seeing Gerard Pique being forced off injured in the first half and replaced by Eric Garcia.

          Spanish LaLiga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Real Madrid 34 +44 81
          2 Barcelona 34 +29 66
          3 Sevilla 34 +22 64
          4 Atletico Madrid 34 +18 61
          5 Real Betis 33 +18 57
          6 Real Sociedad 34 +1 56
          7 Villarreal 34 +21 52
          8 Athletic Club 34 +7 51
          9 Osasuna 34 -10 45
          10 Valencia 34 -4 43
          11 Rayo Vallecano 34 -4 41
          12 Celta Vigo 34 -1 40
          13 Elche 34 -8 39
          14 Espanyol 34 -12 39
          15 Getafe 33 -6 35
          16 Mallorca 34 -26 32
          17 Cádiz 34 -17 32
          18 Granada 34 -20 31
          19 Alavés 34 -28 28
          20 Levante 34 -24 26