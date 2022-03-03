Memphis Depay and Ferran Torres make up for Barcelona's missed chances with goals in their 2-1 win over Elche. (2:58)

Barcelona rallied to a 2-1 win over Elche on Sunday. AP Photo/Alberto Saiz

Second-half goals from Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay helped Barcelona come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory away to Elche on Sunday.

Elche took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Fidel Chaves, who intercepted a poor pass from Pedri before racing into the box and striking home.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Xavi Hernandez brought on Torres at half-time and the move paid dividends. The Spain forward netted an equaliser on the hour mark, poking in from inside the six-yard box.

Barca were awarded a penalty on 84 minutes following a handball by Antonio Barragan. Referee Mario Melero Lopez consulted with the VAR before pointing to the spot and Depay made no mistake as he rifled the penalty into the roof of the net.

Elche sub Javier Pastore received a straight card for dissent following the awarding of the penalty.

Having fallen as low as ninth back in November, when former coach Ronald Koeman was fired, Xavi Hernandez's revitalised Barca have climbed into LaLiga's top three with 48 points, leapfrogging Betis in third place.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.