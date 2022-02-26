Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema combine to put Real Madrid 1-0 up against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga. (0:54)

A late goal from Karim Benzema rescued a 1-0 win for Real Madrid at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday and allowed the LaLiga leaders to extend their advantage at the top of the standings.

They are now nine points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who will play third-placed Real Betis on Sunday.

Real Madrid looked slow and disjointed at Vallecas and were almost held to a goalless draw until Benzema and Vinicius Junior worked their magic seven minutes from time.

The France striker found Vinicius with a brilliant through pass and ran into space to receive the ball back and finish from close range with a single touch.