Real Madrid and Villarreal can't convert chances in 0-0 draw (2:56)

Gareth Bale returned from injury but was unable to mark his comeback with a win as Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw at Villarreal on Saturday.

The Wales captain made his first appearance for the LaLiga leaders since August and was Madrid's standout performer before being substituted in the second half.

Both sides had chances to win the match as Bale and Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma struck the woodwork in each half.

Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli made a number of saves to prevent Madrid from going home with all three points.

The results sees Carlo Ancelotti's side extend their lead at the top to four points while Villarreal remain in fifth position.

Madrid were uncharacteristically sluggish in the first half, coughing up a number of chances with Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze a menace throughout.

Danjuma hit the post before Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced a fine save to deny Alberto Moreno from the edge of the box as the home side pushed for an opener.

The visitors were much-improved after the break, with Bale clipping the bar before he and teammate Vinicius Junior were denied in quick succession by Rulli.

Substitute Luka Jovic then hit the bar in stoppage time as Madrid sought a late winner with fellow replacement Nacho's follow-up cleared off the line by Serge Aurier.

