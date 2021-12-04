Barcelona slumped to shock 1-0 defeat against Real Betis in LaLiga at Camp Nou on Saturday thanks to Juanmi's late winner.

The only goal of the game came on 79 minutes as Sergio Canales and Cristian Tello combined in a swift counterattack to set up Juanmi to coolly slot an effort past Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Prior to the match Pedri was handed his Kopa Trophy and Alexia Putellas he Ballon d'Or Femenin award.

Barca boss Xavi gave a start to Philippe Coutinho in attack alongside Memphis Depay and Abde Ezzalzouli, but the hosts failed to create many chances.

Gavi was forced off with a suspected head injury on 36 minutes for the hosts and was replaced by Riqui Puig.

Real Betis players celebrate after Juanmi's late winner against Barcelona. LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

Alex Moreno went close to scoring for Betis just before half-time after evading Sergino Dest, but fired just wide.

Barca upped the pressure in the second half as Ousmane Dembele, who replaced Coutinho on 59 minutes, twice went close.

But Betis ensured they took the three points through Juanmi's late goal to hand Xavi his first defeat as Barca boss.