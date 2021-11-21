Four different goal scorers strike for Real Madrid who return to the top of LaLiga with victory over 10-man Granada. (2:46)

Real Madrid moved two points clear at the top of LaLiga after a 4-1 win over 10-man Granada on Sunday.

Midfielder Marco Asensio opened the scoring on 19 minutes with a neat finish following a superb pass from teammate Toni Kroos.

Defender Nacho added a second minutes later, poking the ball home after a well-worked corner.

But Granada did not fade away, and striker Luis Suarez pulled one back for the hosts after a period of sustained pressure.

Forward Vinicius Junior restored Madrid's two-goal cushion on 56 minutes, and Granada further struggled to close the gap after midfielder Monchu saw red in the closing stages before defender Ferland Mendy netted a fourth to cap his side's third straight league win.

"Really happy with how the game went," Asensio said in a postmatch news conference. "After an international break it's always difficult to get the dynamic back, but the team were serious, we played a great game and the most important thing is the three points."

"At 2-0 they created some chances, they scored a goal, but we talked about it in the dressing room, we came out strong in the second half and in general it was a great game."

Madrid next face Champions League Group D opponents Sheriff Tiraspol on Wednesday, the Moldovan side that stunned them in a 2-1 victory earlier in the campaign.