Vinicius Junior bagged a brace as Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win at Elche in LaLiga on Saturday.

The Brazil international scored a goal in each half as Carlo Ancelotti's team leapfrogged Real Sociedad to go top of the table. Sociedad face a derby match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Pere Milla netted late for the hosts but Elche failed to grab an equaliser and finished with 10 men after Raul Guti was sent off in the second half.

It was an important win for Madrid after they followed up their Clasico win with a goalless draw against Osasuna.

Vinicius opened the scoring after 22 minutes when he latched onto to Mariano's pass to finish past former Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Madrid were fortunate to be ahead at the break after Thibaut Courtois produced a number of fine saves to keep the score at 1-0.

Just after the hour mark, Guti was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Toni Kroos.

The visitors doubled their lead nine minutes later when Luka Modric played through Vinicius to score his second of the day.

A mix up between Casemiro and Kroos saw substitute Milla grab a late goal for Elche but Madrid held on for the win.