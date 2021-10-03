Real Madrid falls to its second defeat in a week and fails to pull away from Atletico at the top of LaLiga. (1:59)

Real Madrid's struggles continued as they sustained a shock 2-1 defeat at Espanyol on Sunday.

Raul de Tomas and former Barcelona man Aleix Vidal scored for the Catalan club.

Karim Benzema grabbed a goal back for Madrid, but they were unable to score an equaliser and suffered their first LaLiga defeat of the season.

The result completes a poor week for Carlo Ancelotti's men after they also suffered a surprise loss to Sheriff in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Madrid dominated possession from the start but went behind after 23 minutes when de Tomas scored from close range.

The visitors also struggled to make their dominance count in the second half, and Espanyol doubled their lead on the hour mark when Vidal nutmegged Nacho and fired past Thibaut Courtois.

Benzema got Madrid back in the game 11 minutes later with a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

With six minutes remaining, Madrid thought they grabbed an equaliser through Eden Hazard, but his goal was ruled out for offside.