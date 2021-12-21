Jules Kounde loses his cool while taking a throw-in and hurls the ball at Barcelona's Jordi Alba. (0:32)

Ronald Araujo cancelled out Papu Gomez's opener as Barcelona and Sevilla shared the points in LaLiga on Tuesday in a result that did neither team's aspirations any favours.

Both goals came from corners in an entertaining first half as the rain poured down at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Jules Kounde was sent off for Sevilla after the break but, despite playing against 10 men for half an hour, Barca were unable to snatch the winner that would have seen them climb into the top four for the first time since August.

Instead, Xavi Hernandez's side move up to seventh, two points off a Champions League spot, while Sevilla missed the chance to move within three points of Real Madrid. They remain second, five points behind the leaders.

Barca started strongly despite the wet conditions in the south of Spain. Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved an early Frenkie de Jong header, while Ferran Jutgla twice shot wide from distance.

Sevilla grew into the game with Rafa Mir a threat. The striker had a goal ruled out for offside before firing off target from 20 yards.

Gomez eventually broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute for the home side. A clever corner routine ended with the Argentina forward finishing brilliantly from just inside the box.

Barca levelled just before half-time from a corner of their own, defender Araujo rising highest to power Ousmane Dembele's delivery into the corner.

Sevilla were the better side at the start of the second half, with Mir and Thomas Delaney both missing chances, but the momentum swung when Kounde was dismissed. The France defender reacted to a Jordi Alba by throwing the ball into the Barca player's face to earn a straight red.

Gavi headed a good chance over as Barca chased a winner, but it was Dembele who looked most likely to make something happen late on. The France international struck the woodwork with a fine individual effort before setting up substitute Luuk de Jong, playing against his parent club, only for the Dutch striker to head straight at Bounou.

There was still time for Jordi Alba to force a final save from Bounou in stoppage time, too, as both teams were forced to settle for a point.