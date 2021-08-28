Dani Carvajal breaks the deadlock for Real Madrid against Real Betis with a beautiful strike. (1:11)

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal celebrated his return from a long injury lay off by firing his side to a 1-0 win at Real Betis in LaLiga on Saturday.

Carvajal volleyed home a cross from Karim Benzema to break the deadlock in the 61st minute in his first start for Real since April after missing most of last season and the European Championship due to a series of injuries.

Carvajal struck immediately after Betis had squandered a glorious chance to take the lead when they won the ball deep in the visitors' half but striker Juanmi misplaced a pass when he had the opportunity to shoot.

Betis had a chance to snatch an equaliser deep in added time and Madrid were grateful to keeper Thibaut Courtois for getting across goal to keep out a low drive from Martin Montoya.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid side have seven points after their first three games, all of which have been away, having beaten Alaves 4-1 and drawn 3-3 with Levante.

Betis have two points and remain without a win.