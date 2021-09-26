Tobin Heath joined Arsenal this summer. Photo by Alex Morton - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

United States women's national team forward and two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath made her debut with Arsenal on Sunday as they beat Manchester City 5-0.

Heath, who joined Arsenal on a free transfer at the end of the summer, came on as a substitute in the 85th minute for Beth Mead.

Arsenal brushed aside the challenge of last season's Women's Super League runners up with goals from Kim Little, Katie McCabe, Leah Williamson and Vivianne Miedema.

A poor back pass from Alanna Kennedy on 10 minutes presented Arsenal with the ball and Miedema made no mistake in hitting it into the net.

Kim Little doubled their lead on 23 minutes after muscling off several City defenders to get her shot past Karina Benameur.

McCabe made it three on the hour mark after a long ball down the pitch sent her past Georgia Stanway and Kennedy. She cut onto her left foot and hit the ball into the net.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty on 78 minutes and, after a slight delay due to substitutions, Little converted it.

Williamson made it 5-0 four minutes into added time after heading in a late corner.

The loss is City's second in a row after they lost to Tottenham before the international break. They are also out of the Champions League after failing to qualify for the group stages.

"It's way too early [to count City out of the title race]. It's not great losing our last two league games but I think it's way too early. It is a short league in only having 22 games but we'll see," manager Gareth Taylor said.

"We'll have to be reliant on other teams and we need to put points on the board ourselves. There's no point looking on other teams at the moment. We need to look within ourselves."

The result means Arsenal top the league while City are in eighth.

Heath's USWNT teammate Christen Press, who is taking a break from football to focus on her mental health, was in the crowd.