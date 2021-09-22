Arsenal beat third-tier AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with Alexandre Lacazette scoring once and setting up the second at the Emirates.

Lacazette put the home side in front just after the 10-minute mark, slotting home from the penalty spot after Nesta Guinness-Walker fouled Gabriel Martinelli in the area.

The League One side dug in after conceding the early goal and managed to keep Arsenal at bay for the remainder of the first half, which ended 1-0 in favour of the Gunners.

Arsenal continued to struggle to find a second goal until 60th-minute substitute Emile Smith-Rowe turned home a chance from the centre of the area, with Lacazette turning provider to make it 2-0 for Mikel Arteta's side.

Cedric Soares set up Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal's third as the hosts put further gloss on the scoreline and advanced to the fourth round of the annual tournament.