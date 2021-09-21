Minamino gets a second as Liverpool cruise to a 3-0 lead (0:54)

Takumi Minamino scored twice in a Liverpool win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday night.

Liverpool took an early lead at Carrow Road following a corner kick when Divock Origi's header fell to the feet of Minamino, who turned and beat Angus Gunn from close range.

Norwich grew into the game as the half wore on, putting pressure on a rotated Liverpool back line before seeing visiting keeper Caoimhin Kelleher deny Christos Tzolis from the penalty spot ahead of the break.

Origi doubled Liverpool's lead shortly after the restart, redirecting a Konstantinos Tsimikas cross past Gunn with lovely a glancing header that found its way into the side netting.

Minamino put the match away with his second in the 80th minute, sliding into the area, finding space and poking home to put Liverpool three goals to the good and book passage to the fourth round of the annual tournament.