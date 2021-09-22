Manchester United have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the third round. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Manchester United have been knocked out in the third round of Carabao Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

United started a heavily rotated side from their 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, with forward Cristiano Ronaldo, midfielder Paul Pogba and defender Raphael Varane among the stars left out of the squad following a busy run of matches, while Bruno Fernandes was named on the bench.

West Ham started the brighter of the two sides, and winger Manuel Lanzini soon took advantage, slotting home on nine minutes following a low cross from Ryan Fredericks.

United were left reeling on Sunday after Ronaldo had two penalty appeals turned down, and midfielder Jesse Lingard felt much the same frustration as he had one of his own turned down on 11 minutes, claiming that Mark Noble brought him down by tugging his shirt just inside the 18-yard-box.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had chances to level it, the best of which came when forward Mason Greenwood spurned a one-on-one chance moments after coming on as a substitute on 62 minutes, forcing West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola into a save with his feet.

West Ham should have put the tie to bed in the final moments as United threw men forward in search of an equaliser. First, winger Andriy Yarmolenko missed an open goal, hitting the post with a left-footed shot after he found himself past United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Minutes later, midfielder Mark Noble missed a one-on-one chance, providing some hope for United before the final whistle signalled the end of their Carabao Cup journey.

United are next in action when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, while West Ham will travel to Leeds United.