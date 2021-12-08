Timo Werner scored twice for the European Champions. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Champions League holders Chelsea blew the chance to top their group as they were held to a 3-3 draw against Zenit St Petersburg at the Gazprom Arena on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side had already qualified for the round of 16, but needed to match Juventus' result against Malmo to finish top of Group H, while Zenit had already confirmed their place in the Europa League.

The visitors took an early lead through Timo Werner, but found themselves down by a goal at half time after two goals in quick succession from Claudinho and Sardar Azmoun put Zenit ahead.

But Chelsea were able to find an equaliser on 62 minutes through Romelu Lukaku, before Werner put the visitors back ahead with five minutes to go -- with a 3-2 victory enough to secure top spot.

However, an injury time goal from substitute Magomed Ozdoev saw Zenit draw level once again.