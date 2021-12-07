Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio scored as Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 2-0 at the Bernabeu on Tuesday to finish confirm top spot in Champions League group D.

Kroos put Madrid ahead in the first half with a fizzing left-footed strike and substitute Asensio added a second late on -- after Inter's Nicolo Barella had been sent off -- to make it five wins out of six in Europe so far this season.

Carlo Ancelotti's side end the group stage on 15 points, five ahead of second-placed Inter, with both in the draw for the round of 16 on Monday.

Madrid kicked off knowing a draw would be enough to top the group. They faced Simone Inzaghi's in-form Inter who hadn't lost since October -- and were returning for the first time to the venue of their 2010 Champions League final win over Bayern Munich.

The first chance of the match with just two minutes played fell to Vinicius Junior. The Brazil winger shot wide after Luka Modric found him in space on the left.

Inter threatened after that, midfielder Marcelo Brozovic went close twice from distance before Dani Carvajal blocked a goalbound shot from Ivan Perisic.

Kroos opened the scoring in the 17th minute with his second Champions League goal of the season, firing past Samir Handanovic from outside the box, before Inter looked to respond, Lautaro Martinez and Perisic both shooting over the bar.

Toni Kroos celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Inter. Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The best chances fell to Madrid, though. Luka Jovic -- who had replaced the injured Karim Benzema -- found the side netting, and Rodrygo hit the post and skewed a shot wide before half time.

After the break, Barella wasted a promising break, shooting wildly off target, before Casemiro headed over from a corner.

Jovic tested Handanovic from a narrow angle and Casemiro saw a low shot saved as Madrid continued to create opportunities.

Inzaghi made a triple change -- introducing Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez and Matias Vecino -- before Inter's hopes of a comeback were hit when they were reduced to ten men, Barella shown a red card for clashing with Eder Militao.

Asensio scored the second in the 79th minute, curling in off the woodwork from just inside the box, to secure the three points.