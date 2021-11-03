Manchester City prepared for this weekend's derby with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola said the European tie was "more important" than the clash with Manchester United on Saturday and his side delivered a convincing display.

Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored as the Premier League champions grabbed their first win in three matches in all competitions.

Brugge got on the scoresheet through a comical own goal from John Stones but the three points see City edge closer to the knockout stages.

"The manager wasn't happy at half time and you have to take his advice," Foden said. "He changed things and we were much better in the second half.

"Once we got our rhythm the chances started opening up."

Riyad Mahrez's goal was key in helping Manchester City claim another Champions League win. Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

The hosts took the lead over 15 minutes as Foden tapped home into an empty after a Joao Cancelo low cross.

However, Brugge struck back two minutes later when Charles De Ketelaere's cross struck Bernardo Silva and deflected off Stones into the net.

City found their rhythm in the second half and went back in front after 54 minutes when Mahrez headed home from another Cancelo assist.

Sterling came off the bench and scored after four minutes on the pitch as he tapped home from Ilkay Gundogan's cross.

With the last kick of the game, Jesus finished off another team move with a fine curling finish.