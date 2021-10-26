        <
          2021-22 English Carabao Cup, Fourth Round
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          2
          FT
          0
          Leeds United Leeds United LEE
          • Calum Chambers (55')
          • Edward Nketiah (69')

          Arsenal beat Leeds to reach Carabao Cup quarterfinals

          play
          Arsenal dispatches Leeds to reach Carabao Cup quarterfinals (1:09)

          Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah score in the second half to send Arsenal through in the Carabao Cup. (1:09)

          5:11 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Arsenal moved into the Carabao Cup quarterfinals with a victory over fellow Premier League side Leeds United.

          Arsenal eased through with second-half goals from Calum Chambers and Edward Nketiah in a 2-0 win over struggling Leeds.

          Chambers opened the scoring in the 55th minute, 23 seconds after coming on as a substitute. The defender's header looked to have been saved by Illan Meslier but goal-line technology ruled that the ball had crossed the line.

          The Gunners' second came in the 69th from a poor header back by Liam Cooper which left Meslier stranded as Nketiah rounded the keeper and his mis-hit shot from a tight angle just rolled into the corner.