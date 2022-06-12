Erling Haaland scored two goals and made another as Norway thumped neighbours Sweden 3-2 in their Nations League Group B4 clash at the Ullevaal Stadium on Sunday, taking his total to 20 international goals and four in two games against the Swedes.

The 21-year-old stooped to head home Fredrik Bjorkan's chipped pass to open the scoring in the 10th minute, and he added his second from the penalty spot nine minutes into the second half after keeper Robin Olsen fouled Alexander Sorloth.

Emil Forsberg reduced the deficit shortly after the hour mark with a precise shot into the top corner, but Haaland snuffed out any hope of a comeback for the visitors as he crossed for Sorloth to score in the 77th minute.

Viktor Gyokeres scored for the Swedes in stoppage time to make it 3-2, but group leaders Norway held on to move up to 10 points, four clear of second-placed Serbia, who meet Slovenia later on Sunday. Sweden are third with three points.