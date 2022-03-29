After beating Egypt on penalties to win the African Cup of Nations, Senegal has done it again to punch a ticket to the World Cup. (1:33)

Senegal beat Egypt in a penalty shootout after dominating a thrilling, end-to-end match on Tuesday to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar as their two-legged CAF playoff finished 1-1 on aggregate.

Egypt came into the match with a 1-0 aggregate lead after the first leg, but it was all square minutes after kickoff when Hamdi Fathi's own goal after a poor clearance gave Senegal an early second-leg lead.

- 2022 World Cup: Who has qualified and who's in contention?

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

The hosts were by far the better side in the first half in front of a raucous crowd of 50,000 at the new Diamniadio Olympic Stadium outside of Dakar, but they could not find another goal and settled for a 1-0 advantage at the break.

Egypt substitute Zizo had two glorious chances to give his team the lead after coming on in the 70th minute, but the Zamalek attacker lacked a cutting edge and both opportunities went begging as the match crept toward extra time.

It was then Senegal's turn to waste a gilt-edged chance as Ismaila Sarr's curling shot missed wide of the far post after he found himself free on goal with only the Egypt keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy to beat.

Sarr missed another shocker early in extra time, with his close-range shot from a Sadio Mane cross going right at El-Shenawy with the goal otherwise wide open.

Senegal continued their dominance throughout extra time, but had nothing to show for it and the game went to a shootout.

In the shootout, the first four penalties were wasted before Sarr put Senegal ahead and Bamba Dieng made it 2-1 before Edouard Mendy saved from Mostafa Mohamed. Mane hit the decisive spot kick as the hosts prevailed to book a spot at the World Cup for the third time in the country's history.

Mane's Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah missed the opening spot kick for Egypt on Tuesday in a rematch of this year's Africa Cup of Nations final, which Senegal won 4-2 in an equally dramatic shootout.