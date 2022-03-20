        <
          2021-22 English FA Cup, Quarterfinals
          Southampton Southampton SOU
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          • Aymeric Laporte (45'+2' OG)
          • Raheem Sterling (12')
          • Kevin De Bruyne (62' PEN)
          • Phil Foden (75')
          • Riyad Mahrez (78')

          Man City overpower Southampton to advance to FA Cup semifinals

          Man City thrashes Southampton to move on to FA Cup semifinals (1:53)

          Manchester City puts in a scintillating second-half performance to win 4-1 vs. Southampton. (1:53)

          12:54 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez helped send Manchester City through to the FA Cup semifinals with a 4-1 victory over Southampton on Sunday.

          Raheem Sterling got City off to a perfect start at St. Mary's, handing the visitors an early lead on 12 minutes with a calmly taken finish. But Southampton found a way back into the game on the stroke of half-time thanks to an own goal from City defender Aymeric Laporte.

          Pep Guardiola's side characteristically dominated possession in the second half and went back ahead when striker Gabriel Jesus went down in the Southampton box after a nudge in the back from Mohammed Salisu, with De Bruyne scoring the ensuing penalty.

          City added a third on 75 minutes through Foden, who collected the ball after a blocked shot from De Bruyne before firing past goalkeeper Fraser Forster, and Mahrez capped a convincing win with a strike of his own shortly after.

          The result means City remain active in two cup competitions -- the Champions League and FA Cup -- as well as leading the Premier League heading into the business end of the season.