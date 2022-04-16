        <
        >
          2021-22 English FA Cup, Semifinals
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          2
          FT
          3
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          • Jack Grealish (47')
          • Bernardo Silva (90'+1')
          • Ibrahima Konaté (9')
          • Sadio Mané (17', 45')

          Liverpool beat Man City to reach FA Cup final after Zack Steffen mistake

          play
          Mane capitalizes on Steffen's blunder to double Liverpool's lead (1:11)

          Sadio Mane cashes in on a Zack Steffen mistake to put Liverpool up 2-0 on Manchester City in the FA Cup. (1:11)

          12:23 PM ET
          • ESPN

          A mistake from Manchester City's goalkeeper Zack Steffen helped Sadio Mane to a brace in Liverpool's 3-2 victory on Saturday to advance to the 2022 FA Cup final.

          Steffen took an extra touch after receiving a back pass from defender John Stones, giving Mane enough time to slide in and poke the ball into the net to grab Liverpool's second goal of the match.

          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
          - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

          Ibrahima Konate scored Liverpool's opener, and Mane added his second just before half-time, with Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva on the scoreboard for Man City.

          "Today is special -- we were playing one of the best teams in the world," Mane said. "To win this kind of game, especially in a semifinal, is a big, big, big win.

          "We started very well, everybody started on the front foot -- for my first goal the goalkeeper made a mistake but I think we pushed him to make that mistake.

          "That is our style and I think that made the difference."

          Liverpool opened the scoring on the ninth minute when Konate headed in ball from a beautifully weighted Andy Robertson corner.

          Their lead doubled just 10 minutes later when Mane chased down Stones' pass to Steffen, and capitalised on the goalkeeper's casual touch of the ball.