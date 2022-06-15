Jordan Morris, center, celebrates after scoring a goal for the U.S. against El Salvador. Getty Images

Jordan Morris came off the bench to score as the United States came from behind to draw 1-1 with El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League on a muddy, waterlogged pitch Tuesday night at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made seven changes from last weekend's 5-0 rout of No. 170 Grenada, inserting Ethan Horvath, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Brenden Aaronson in midfield, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah on the wings, and Haji Wright at forward.

- World Cup finals bracket and fixtures schedule

Both teams created chances in the first half, but it was El Salvador that took the lead into halftime when Horvath was caught off his line in the 35th minute and Alexander Larin smashed a pinpoint shot from the left flank past the U.S. keeper to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Berhalter brought on Weston McKennie for Aaronson and Jesus Ferreira, who scored four goals in the Americans' previous match against Grenada, for Wright to start the second half.

Musah shot right at El Salvador's Mario Gonzalez just before the hour mark after some nice interplay with Weah left him with only the keeper to beat.

Pushing for the equalizer, Berhalter made another change with Paul Arriola coming off the bench for Weah, who left the field looking visibly frustrated.

Arriola's night didn't last long, though, as the FC Dallas attacker was shown a straight red card for a hard, sliding challenge on Larin right in front of the referee that put the U.S. down to 10 players.

Yunus Musah of the U.S. is fouled by El Salvador's Ronald Rodriguez in their CONCACAF Nations League match. EPA/Rodrigo Sura

El Salvador's Ronald Rodriguez then picked up a red card of his own after hauling down Musah, who had a clear path to the goal, leaving the match to finish 10 vs. 10.

Early in second-half stoppage time, Luca de la Torre picked out fellow substitute Morris in the penalty area, and the Seattle Sounders forward rose above his defender and beat Gonzalez at his far post to level the score.

The Americans plan exhibitions in Europe on Sept. 23 and 27, likely against Asian opponents. The U.S. opens the World Cup in Qatar against Wales on Nov. 21, faces England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and finishes the first round against Iran on Nov. 29.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.